POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.06% of POSCO worth $14,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in POSCO by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in POSCO by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in POSCO by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

POSCO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,682. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19.

PKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. POSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

POSCO Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

