PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $7,229.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,748.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,135.37 or 0.06145206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.10 or 0.01467961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00405211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00169079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.46 or 0.00628698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00425553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00360525 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,361,950 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

