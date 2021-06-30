PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce sales of $258.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.08 million and the lowest is $255.57 million. PRA Group reported sales of $271.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.59 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. PRA Group’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,911 shares of company stock valued at $646,593. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.47. 243,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,573. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.43. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.84.

PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

