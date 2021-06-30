Pretium Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,825 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 586% compared to the average volume of 1,286 call options.

PVG opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.44 and a beta of 0.70. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. Pretium Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVG. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $21,272,000. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $11,001,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after buying an additional 824,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 377.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 588,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 772,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 460,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

