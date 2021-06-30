Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Down 64.4% in June

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PY opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69. Principal Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 191,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,518,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the first quarter worth $394,000.

