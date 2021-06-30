Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.57

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.57 and last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 12112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

