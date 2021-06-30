Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Up 6.9%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.85. 10,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 632,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.70.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

