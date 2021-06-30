Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 17,343 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,343 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of MYR Group worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $405,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

