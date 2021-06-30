Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 59.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,815.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS opened at $177.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $193.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.32.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

