Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Green Dot by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Green Dot by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,728 shares of company stock valued at $686,073. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,690.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

