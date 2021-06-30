Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.49% of Consolidated Communications worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,944,000 after buying an additional 466,319 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

CNSL opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $695.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $324.77 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNSL. Citigroup downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Consolidated Communications news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,878.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

