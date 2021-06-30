Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Installed Building Products worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 41,776 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Shares of IBP opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

