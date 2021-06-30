Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 10,767 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,386 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.99, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

