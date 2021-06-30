Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 12,700 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. Stephens initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

