PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PAEKY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk stock remained flat at $$15.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $22.85.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumia, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

