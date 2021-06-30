Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Trading Down 2.9%

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart home, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, an IPTV that does not require a set-top box; smart home service that allows remotely control home appliances, power consumption, and other home services.

