Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Achieves $2.33 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $244,240.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00050679 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000793 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 106.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars.

