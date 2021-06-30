Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Trading Up 45.6% Over Last Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $277.96 million and approximately $32.43 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002999 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

