PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.500-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$8.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. PVH has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.