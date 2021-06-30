PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Gap Down to $5.47

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.31. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth $1,420,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nanopowders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries; and plasma atomization process allows to produce and offer to the additive manufacturing market high purity spherical metal powders, including titanium alloy powders.

