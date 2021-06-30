Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $27.27 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 188,881 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

