Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.
Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$353.50 million.
TSE:HDI opened at C$36.35 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$15.97 and a one year high of C$38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$773.82 million and a P/E ratio of 17.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is 12.89%.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Recommended Story: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.