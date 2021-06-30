Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$353.50 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HDI. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.08.

TSE:HDI opened at C$36.35 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$15.97 and a one year high of C$38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$773.82 million and a P/E ratio of 17.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is 12.89%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

