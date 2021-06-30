Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.41.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

