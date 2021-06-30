Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

NYSE:AEO opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $147,000.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,861 shares of company stock worth $10,153,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

