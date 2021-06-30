Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Raised by Analyst

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

NYSE:ACN opened at $296.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $297.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $859,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,727,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

