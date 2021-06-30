Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.