QS Investors LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

