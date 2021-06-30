QS Investors LLC Has $631,000 Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 26,066 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 24,322.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 97,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ovintiv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after buying an additional 39,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.79.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

