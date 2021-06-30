QS Investors LLC Invests $733,000 in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 138,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,737 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,830,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,210 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,329 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 656,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

ADAP opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADAP shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

