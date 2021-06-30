QS Investors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.37.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

