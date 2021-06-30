QS Investors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

NYSE LH opened at $276.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $160.88 and a 52 week high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

