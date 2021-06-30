Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 1,046.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TTEC were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 8.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 in the last three months. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEC. Cowen lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.