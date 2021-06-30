Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 292,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 293,500 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.