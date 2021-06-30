Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $628,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.06 and a 1-year high of $188.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

