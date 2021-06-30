Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 3,807 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after buying an additional 534,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,715,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 5,473.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,110,000 after buying an additional 262,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 70.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 628,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,694,000 after buying an additional 260,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens cut their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

