Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.04. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

