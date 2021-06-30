Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Tops $18.36 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $18.36 million and $47,048.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,850.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,172.23 or 0.06059193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $528.75 or 0.01474886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.00404621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00167984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.32 or 0.00620140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00429087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00359684 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,306,096 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

