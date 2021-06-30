Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 100.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 47.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $132.12 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.