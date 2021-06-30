Quilter Plc Acquires 200,000 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1,863.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after buying an additional 8,341,481 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after buying an additional 7,290,944 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $140,270,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,550,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,364,000 after buying an additional 5,726,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.