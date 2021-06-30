Quilter Plc Buys 75,408 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Quilter Plc increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 107.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,408 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

