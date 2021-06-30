Quilter Plc Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,397 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.76. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

