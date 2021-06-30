Quilter Plc Purchases 30,267 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 286.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,627 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,898,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 304,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

