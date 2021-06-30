Quilter Plc Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $558.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 744.79, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $390.84 and a one year high of $598.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $498.61.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,753 shares of company stock valued at $17,478,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.32.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

