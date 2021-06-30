Quilter Plc Sells 1,958 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 49,780.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 209.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 297.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

