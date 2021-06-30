Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of QUIS opened at C$1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.55.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.