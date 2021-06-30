Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RAIFY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. 3,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

