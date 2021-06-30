Rajiv Gupta Sells 68,605 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $2,423,128.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,718,536.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avantor alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Rajiv Gupta sold 150,000 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $4,783,500.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86.

AVTR stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth $51,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.