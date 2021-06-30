Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $587.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will post $587.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $509.20 million to $675.08 million. Range Resources posted sales of $376.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after purchasing an additional 620,320 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.72. 23,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,917. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

