Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,429 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 356,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,028 shares of company stock worth $9,719,574 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

