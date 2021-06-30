Rathbone Brothers plc Buys Shares of 4,490 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,034,215 shares of company stock valued at $100,950,834 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie boosted their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.95. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

